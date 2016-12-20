Away From Home, photo essay by Tammy Law

Away From Home is a series of photographs that explore the dualities that surround the idea of home: between presence & absence, permanence & impermanence and belonging & displacement.

The project engages in the lived experiences of liminality from the perspectives of the transnational diaspora from Burma. Away From Home investigates themes of migration, belonging, place and notions of home. Drawing on the ‘ordinariness’ of interactions across familial divisions the exhibition combines typologies, images of stateless environments and domestic and psychological spaces to comment on feelings of statelessness within the transnational lives of the people involved.

The significance of the diasporic transnational network needs to be further ellucidated, not only in terms of the political and peacemaking contexts that exist but also through ethnographic studies that investigate the multifaceted identities and sense of belonging in transnational communities.

These works aim to develop new understandings of the multidimensional complexities of being a refugee – both home and away – and expand on longstanding traditions of documentary photographic practice. At a time of increasing displacement and familial upheaval, it is important we take notice of how people get on in transcultural familial situations or how difference is lived on the ground.

(by Tammy Law)