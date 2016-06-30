info

White Memories

30 June 2016 PhotoEssays Online

White Fishes, 2016, Dhaka

White Memories, photo essay by Faysal Zaman


It scares me how memories have been whitening from myself. I can’t even make the comparisons anymore nor I don’t want to, it is contradictory. It is simply a fact of is and is no more remaining as it was. I’ve seen moments when I wish I could roll back the time and take me to past where I belong and where I want to be, but at the same time I felt that if I did, the past would not be similar. Memory remains mystery for me, I’m drowning in these white memories. Why these memories have been whitening? Is it because of those who left me alone! May be yes, may be no but I seek for answers. (Faysal Zaman)


Faded Leaves, 2015, Kuakata

My Buddy, 2015, Kuakata

Lone Tree, 2015, Kuakata

Me Alone, 2015, Kuakata

Faded Roots, 2015, Kuakata

Chilling with my Buddies, 2015, Kuakata

Finally I lost them, 2015, Kuakata

