White Memories, photo essay by Faysal Zaman
It scares me how memories have been whitening from myself. I can’t even make the comparisons anymore nor I don’t want to, it is contradictory. It is simply a fact of is and is no more remaining as it was. I’ve seen moments when I wish I could roll back the time and take me to past where I belong and where I want to be, but at the same time I felt that if I did, the past would not be similar. Memory remains mystery for me, I’m drowning in these white memories. Why these memories have been whitening? Is it because of those who left me alone! May be yes, may be no but I seek for answers. (Faysal Zaman)
