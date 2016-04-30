info

-30. Silent harbor

13 April 2016 PhotoEssays Online

-30. Silent harbor, photo essay by Serge Ius

-30.

Gulp of snow for breakfast, fog for dinner and spoon of salt water for supper.
Somewhere along the road, there was a crossroad.
I turned without hesitating. Without turning around.
Knowing the only trace of my tracks would dissolve in the fog.
The soul grows dump and the beating of my heart is in my ears.
Salt on my lips and smell of diesel fuel in the air.
Here I was born…
The ghost of a ship wants to talk with me.
I kept silent. I heard a howl.
The roar of a ship. Then still.
Ice on eyelashes, my bones are frozen.
Here was a storm.

The seagulls that gathered on an ice floe disappeared,
With them I.

Here I was born. (Serge Ius)


Murmansk – Kola harbor. December 2014

Murmansk – Kola harbor. December 2014

Murmansk – Kola harbor. January 2016

Murmansk – Kola harbor. January 2016

Murmansk – Kola harbor. January 2016

Murmansk – Kola harbor. December 2014

Murmansk – Kola harbor. December 2014

Teriberka – Barents sea. December 2014

Murmansk – Kola harbor. January 2015

Murmansk - Kola harbor. January 2015

Murmansk – Kola harbor. January 2015

